March 6, 2018 / 5:42 PM / in 18 hours

U.S. to keep pressure on North Korea until denuclearization: Pence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States remains committed to applying maximum pressure against North Korea, a position that will not change until Pyongyang takes steps toward denuclearization, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

North Korea said earlier said it was open to talks with the United States, and that it would not need to keep its nuclear program if there was no military threat against it and the safety of its government was secured.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey

