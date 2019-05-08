North Korea fired "rockets and missiles" last week: acting Pentagon chief

North Korean military conducts a "strike drill" for multiple launchers and tactical guided weapon into the East Sea during a military drill in North Korea, in this May 4, 2019 photo supplied by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Wednesday that North Korea last week launched “rockets and missiles”, the first time the Pentagon has detailed what they believe Pyongyang fired.

“Chairman Dunford called me up and said North Korea was now shooting rockets and missiles,” Shanahan said during a Congressional hearing. He was referring to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford.

North Korea has said it fired rockets and at least one short-range ballistic missile last week.