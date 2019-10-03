North Korea test was of short- to medium-range ballistic missile: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Thursday that a recent North Korean missile test was a short- to medium-range ballistic missile that was fired from a sea-based platform.

Colonel Patrick Ryder, a spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters during a press conference that the missile flew about 280 miles (450 km) into the sea.

During the same briefing, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and his Japanese counterpart agreed in a call on Thursday that North Korean tests are “unnecessarily provocative and do not set the stage for diplomacy.”