May 2, 2018 / 3:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

North Korea must dismantle weapons program: Pompeo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said North Korea must commit to immediately dismantling its weapons program, adding that efforts to denuclearize Pyongyang were still in the “beginning stages” and the outcomes “unknown.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives for his swearing-in ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“We are committed to the permanent, verifiable, irreversible dismantling of North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction program and to do so without delay,” Pompeo said at his swearing-in ceremony at the department’s headquarters in Washington.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Lisa Lambert; Writing by Susan Heavey

