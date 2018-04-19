U.S. State Department officials did not accompany Pompeo on trip to Pyongyang

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. State Department officials did not accompany CIA Director Mike Pompeo to Pyongyang for a meeting with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un over the Easter weekend, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo testifies during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Worldwide Threats" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Asked whether anyone from the department accompanied Pompeo, who is U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said: “No.”

At a daily briefing, Nauert said she was not going to be able to get into the details.