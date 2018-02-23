U.S. Treasury targets firms, vessels for North Korea sanctions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Friday what it said was its largest North Korea-related sanctions in a bid to disrupt North Korean shipping and trading companies and vessels and to further isolate Pyongyang.

The sanctions target one person, 27 companies and 28 vessels.

“Treasury is aggressively targeting all illicit avenues used by North Korea to evade sanctions, including taking decisive action to block the vessels, shipping companies, and entities across the globe that work on North Korea’s behalf,” said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement.