FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 4, 2018 / 11:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S., South Korea say no plans to change 'bilateral defense posture': White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton and his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, reaffirmed on Friday that there were no plans to change the two countries’ “bilateral defense posture” in South Korea, the White House said in a statement.

The two officials, who met in Washington, also discussed Trump’s planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and began preparations for a visit by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the White House on May 22, the statement said.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.