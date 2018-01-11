FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#World News
January 11, 2018 / 7:41 PM / in 2 hours

Meeting in Canada aims to keep up pressure on North Korea: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A meeting of foreign ministers in Canada next week to discuss diplomatic efforts on the Korean Peninsula aims to exert continued pressure on Pyongyang over its nuclear program, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

China and Russia will not be represented at the Vancouver meeting but will be given a readout of the discussions, Brian Hook, the department’s director of policy planning, said at a news briefing.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and David Alexander; Writing by Doina ChiacuEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.