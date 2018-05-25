FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 1:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump leaves open possibility of June 12 summit with North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday it was possible a planned summit with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un could still take place on June 12 as originally planned.

“We’re going to see what happens. We’re talking to them now,” Trump told reporters, one day after he canceled the highly anticipated meeting. “It could even be the 12th ... We’d like to do it.”

(Corrects quote to say “we’d like to do it”)

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Bill Trott

