China, Russia must take direct action against North Korea: Tillerson
#World News
September 15, 2017 / 1:04 AM / a month ago

China, Russia must take direct action against North Korea: Tillerson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday urged China and Russia to take direct action against North Korea in response to its latest missile launch.

A man watches a television broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a missile that flew over Japan's northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean, in Seoul, South Korea, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

“China and Russia must indicate their intolerance for these reckless missile launches by taking direct actions of their own,” Tillerson said in a statement.

He said China supplies North Korea with most of its oil and “Russia is the largest employer of North Korean forced labor.”

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
