Tillerson: China could do more to curb oil exports to N.Korea
November 30, 2017 / 2:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tillerson: China could do more to curb oil exports to N.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday welcomed Chinese efforts toward North Korea amid tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program, but said Beijing could do more with its oil exports to pressure North Korea.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson participates in a panel discussion after his remarks on U.S.-European Relations at the Wilson Center in Washington, U.S., November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“The Chinese are doing a lot. We do think they could do more with the oil. We’re really asking them to please restrain more of the oil, not cut it off completely,” Tillerson said in remarks at the State Department.

Reporting by Susan HeaveyEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
