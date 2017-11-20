Tillerson says North Korea designation aimed at third parties

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday that the move to designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism will help dissuade third parties from supporting Pyongyang.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) listens to U.S. President Donald Trump speak during a meeting with his Cabinet at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“The practical effect of it is ... it may though disrupt, and dissuade some third parties from undertaking certain activities with North Korea, as it does impose prohibition on a number of other activities that may not be covered by existing sanctions,” Tillerson told a White House briefing.