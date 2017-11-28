U.S. top diplomat urges new steps to press North Korea to abandon weapons programs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday strongly condemned North Korea’s launch of an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile and urged the international community to take new steps to press Pyongyang to halt development of nuclear arms.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson talks to members of the media at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S. on November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

“In addition to implementing all existing U.N. sanctions, the international community must take additional measures to enhance maritime security, including the right to interdict maritime traffic” traveling to North Korea, Tillerson said in a statement.

Tillerson said the United States and Canada would convene a meeting of U.N. countries, including South Korea, Japan and other affected nations, to discuss “how the global community can counter North Korea’s threat to international peace.”