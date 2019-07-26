World News
July 26, 2019 / 8:23 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Trump says he is not upset by North Korean launch of short-range missiles

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was not upset by North Korea’s launching of short-range ballistic missiles earlier this week.

Trump made the remark to reporters at the White House. North Korea said Thursday’s missile launch was a warning to South Korean “warmongers” to stop importing weapons and conducting joint military drills, a message that analysts said was also aimed at the United States.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Jonathan Oatis

