Trump says he is not worried about short-range missiles fired by North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to Cincinnati, Ohio from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was not worried about missiles being tested by North Korea, calling them very standard, short-range devices.

Trump was asked about the missile launches as he left the White House on a trip to Ohio.

U.S. officials said it appeared Pyongyang had launched new projectiles on Thursday similar to those fired earlier in the week.

Asked whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was testing him by carrying out a third missile test in recent days, Trump told reporters: “I think it’s very much under control, very much under control.”

Trump added the missile launches did not violate any promises Kim had made to him.

They were “short-range missiles,” Trump said. “We never made an agreement on that. I have no problem. We’ll see what happens. But these are short range missiles. They are very standard.”