WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the location and date of a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be announced soon.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves goodbye after presenting the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the U.S. Military Academy football team in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump made the remark to reporters at the White House. Trump said on Saturday the meeting with Kim could happen over the next three or four weeks.