Trump says North Korea's Kim 'will be tested like never before'
September 22, 2017 / 10:49 AM / a month ago

Trump says North Korea's Kim 'will be tested like never before'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea’s Kim Jong Un “will be tested like never before,” U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday as the two leaders continued to trade insults and Pyongyang threatened to test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the U.N. General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn’t mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before,” Trump tweeted, one day after announcing additional sanctions on Pyongyang.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

