U.S. optimistic on North Korea meeting, but will keep up pressure: U.S. security adviser

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser H.R. McMaster said on Monday that Washington is optimistic about an opportunity for President Donald Trump to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but is determined to keep up pressure on Pyongyang to denuclearize.

FILE PHOTO: National security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster waits to be introduced at the FDD National Security Summit in Washington, DC, U.S., October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

“We may be able to pursue a diplomatic solution to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. So we’re determined to pursue that course,” McMaster told reporters after briefing the U.N. Security Council on the development.

“We all agreed that we’re optimistic about this opportunity but we’re determined, we’re determined to keep up the campaign of maximum pressure until we see words matched with deeds and a real progress toward denuclearization,” McMaster said.