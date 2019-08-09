At least one North Korean projectile launched, appears to be short-range missile: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - At least one projectile was launched by North Korea and based on initial information it appeared to be similar to previous short-range missiles fired by Pyongyang, a U.S. official said on Friday, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Separately, a senior U.S. administration official said: “We are aware of reports of a missile launch from North Korea, and we continue to monitor the situation. We are consulting closely with our Japanese and South Korean allies.”

South Korea’s military said Pyongyang fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast early on Saturday.