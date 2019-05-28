'Entire' North Korean WMD program violates U.N. security council resolutions: U.S.

FILE PHOTO - Directional signs bearing North Korean and U.S. flags are seen near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea’s “entire” weapons of mass destruction program violates U.N. security council resolutions, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Tuesday when asked about recent missile launches by Pyongyang.

“I think the entire North Korean WMD program, it’s in conflict with the U.N. Security Council resolutions. But what the U.S. is focused on here ... is in trying to negotiate a peaceful end to the North Korean WMD program,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters.