New North Korea projectile launch detected: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea appears to have carried out a new projectile launch, two U.S. official said on Thursday, adding that initial information indicated it was similar to previous tests carried out by Pyongyang.

One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the launch did not pose a threat to North America. The official said it was unclear how many projectiles had been launched.

The latest launches came after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles early on Wednesday, only days after it launched two similar missiles on July 25.