North Korea says future of summit with U.S. is up to Washington: KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s vice foreign minister said the future of the summit between Pyongyang and Washington is “entirely” up to the United States and condemned a media interview by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in which he compared the North to Libya.

“We will neither beg the U.S. for dialogue nor take the trouble to persuade them if they do not want to sit together with us,” said Choe Son Hui, according to a report by North Korea’s central news agency on Thursday.

Choe said she could suggest to leader Kim Jong Un that North Korea reconsider the summit, set for June 12 in Singapore, if the United States offends the North’s good will.