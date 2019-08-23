North Korea says it is ready for both dialogue, confrontation with U.S.

FILE PHOTO: North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho attends a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 7, 2018. Fred Dufour/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said on Friday Pyongyang is ready for both dialogue and confrontation with the United States, warning Washington that continuing with sanctions would be a miscalculation, according to state media KCNA.

Ri also accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of casting “dark shadows” over U.S.-North Korea talks, claiming that Pompeo was more interested in his own political ambitions than in current U.S. foreign policy.