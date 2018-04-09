North Korea's Kim Jong Un assessed future talks with U.S. at party meeting: KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chaired a party meeting on Monday where he analyzed the future outcome of dialogue with the United States and development of inter-Korean relations ahead of a summit with South Korea on April 27, the North’s state media said on Tuesday.

In North Korea’s first mention of official dialogue with United States and the summit with Seoul, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) added that Kim Jong Un set “strategic and tactical issues” to be upheld by his powerful Workers’ Party.