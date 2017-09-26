FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top U.S. general says North Korea military posture unchanged despite rhetoric
September 26, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 24 days ago

Top U.S. general says North Korea military posture unchanged despite rhetoric

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States’ top military officer said on Tuesday that despite an escalation in rhetoric between the United States and North Korea, he had not seen Pyongyang change it’s military posture.

General Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“While the political space is clearly very charged right now, we haven’t seen a change in the posture of North Korean forces and we watch that very closely,” Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing for his reappointment.

“What we haven’t seen is military activity that would be reflective of the charged political environment.”

Reporting by Idrees Ali

