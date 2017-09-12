FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says fresh North Korea sanctions 'nothing' compared to what needs to happen
September 12, 2017 / 4:58 PM / a month ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that fresh sanctions on North Korea approved by the U.N. Security Council were just a small step and “nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen.”

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump takes a question while holding a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

”We think it’s just another very small step, not a big deal,“ Trump told reporters in reference to the sanctions approved on Monday. ”I don’t know if it has any impact, but certainly it was nice to get a 15 to nothing vote. But those sanctions are nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
