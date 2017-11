WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is imposing further sanctions and penalties against North Korea by designating it a state sponsor of terrorism, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks about his recent trip to Asia in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said the U.S. Treasury Department will announce the further sanctions against North Korea on Tuesday.