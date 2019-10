People watch a TV broadcast showing a file footage for a news report on North Korea firing two projectiles, possibly missiles, into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, in Seoul, South Korea, October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Heo Ran

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department is monitoring reports of a North Korean missile launch after Japan and South Korea said the reclusive country had fired two projectiles on Thursday.

“We are aware of reports of a North Korean missile launch,” a State Department spokesman said on Thursday. “We are continuing to monitor the situation and consulting closely with our allies in Japan and South Korea.”