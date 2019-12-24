World News
December 24, 2019 / 2:45 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean Christmas gift: Trump

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after participating in a video teleconference with members of the U.S. military at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s warning of a “Christmas gift”, saying the United States would “deal with it very successfully” and that perhaps it would be a “nice present”.

“We’ll find out what the surprise is and we’ll deal with it very successfully,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort. “We’ll see what happens.”

“Maybe it’s a nice present,” he quipped. “Maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase.”

Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Alex Richardson

