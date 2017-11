WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a Chinese person, 13 entities including four Chinese trading companies, and 20 vessels to pressure North Korea over its nuclear weapons and missiles programs.

A North Korea fan wears a pin of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The action, coming one day after President Donald Trump put North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, was announced by the U.S. Treasury in a statement on its website.