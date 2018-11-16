World News
November 16, 2018 / 3:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. says confident North Korean promises will be fulfilled, despite weapons test

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States remains confident that promises made by President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their Singapore summit will be fulfilled, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Thursday, after North Korea said it successfully tested a new tactical weapon.

“We remain confident that the promises made by President Trump and Chairman Kim will be fulfilled,” the spokesman said in a statement. 

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.