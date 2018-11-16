U.S. says confident North Korean promises will be fulfilled, despite weapons test

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States remains confident that promises made by President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their Singapore summit will be fulfilled, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Thursday, after North Korea said it successfully tested a new tactical weapon.
“We remain confident that the promises made by President Trump and Chairman Kim will be fulfilled,” the spokesman said in a statement.
Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham