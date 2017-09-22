FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. takes North Korea threat of H-bomb test seriously, Trump official says
September 22, 2017 / 2:51 PM / a month ago

U.S. takes North Korea threat of H-bomb test seriously, Trump official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It would be a “game-changer” if North Korea conducts a hydrogen bomb test over the Pacific and the United States is taking the threat seriously, but it does not give “too much credence” to Pyongyang taking such action, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

“There’s a certain amount of bluster that’s taken for granted when you’re dealing with North Korea,“ the Trump administration official told Reuters. The official added, however, that ”we have to some extent take it seriously.”

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there were questions whether North Korea had the capabilities to conduct such a test but declined to specify how the United States would respond. ”It would be a game-changer in some sense,“ the official said. ”But I don’t think we should give too much credence to it at the moment.”

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; editing by Grant McCool

