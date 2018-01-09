FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
January 9, 2018 / 7:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. welcomes meeting between North, South Korea on Olympics security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department welcomed Tuesday’s meeting between North and South Korean officials aimed at ensuring a safe Winter Olympics, and said it would work with Seoul to ensure North Korea’s participation does not violate U.N. sanctions.

“The United States remains in close consultations with ROK (South Korean) officials, who will ensure North Korean participation in the Winter Olympics does not violate the sanctions imposed by the U.N. Security Council over North Korea’s unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programs,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by David Alexander

