Seoul considers unilateral sanctions against North Korea
October 18, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 4 days ago

Seoul considers unilateral sanctions against North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea is considering levying its own sanctions on North Korea as the isolated state ramps up tension with its missile and nuclear provocations, the South’s vice foreign minister said on Wednesday, but no decision had been made yet.

South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam (C) speaks as U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan (L) and Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama listen during a news conference following their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/Pool

Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam made the remarks at a news conference in Seoul with Deputy U.S. Secretary of State John J. Sullivan and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

