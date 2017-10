WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The North Korean foreign minister’s statement that the United States has declared war on Pyongyang is “absurd,” the White House said on Monday.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“We’ve not declared war on North Korea. Frankly, the suggestion of that is absurd,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.