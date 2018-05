WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A White House team will leave as scheduled for Singapore this weekend to prepare for a possible summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a White House spokeswoman said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: A combination photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) in Washignton, DC, U.S. May 17, 2018 and in Panmunjom, South Korea, April 27, 2018 respectively. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque and Korea Summit Press Pool/File Photos

Politico magazine reported earlier that an advance team of 30 White House and State Department officials were preparing to depart later this weekend.