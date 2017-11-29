FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Xi tells Trump maintaining peace in Korean peninsula is China's unswerving goal
Sections
Featured
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Autos
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Senior Saudi prince freed in $1 billion settlement
World
Senior Saudi prince freed in $1 billion settlement
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
Breakingviews
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 29, 2017 / 3:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Xi tells Trump maintaining peace in Korean peninsula is China's unswerving goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump that it is Beijing’s unswerving goal to maintain peace and stability in Northeast Asia and denuclearize the Korean peninsula, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Xi made the comments in a phone conversation with Trump, who urged the Chinese leader to exert pressure on North Korea after Pyongyang said it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.