China's Xi tells Trump maintaining peace in Korean peninsula is China's unswerving goal

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump that it is Beijing’s unswerving goal to maintain peace and stability in Northeast Asia and denuclearize the Korean peninsula, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Xi made the comments in a phone conversation with Trump, who urged the Chinese leader to exert pressure on North Korea after Pyongyang said it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile.