BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi said on Monday that positive changes have emerged on the Korean Peninsula and also efforts to bring the denuclearisation process back to the track of dialogue accord with U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi (R) meets with South Korea's National Security Advisor Chung Eui-Yong (C) and South Korean ambassador to China Noh Young-min (L) at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse on March 12, 2018 in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Etienne Oliveau/Pool *** Local Caption *** Yang Jiechi;Chung Eui-Yong;Noh Young-min

Yang made the comments in a meeting with South Korean National Security Office Chief Chung Eui-yong.