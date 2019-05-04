North Korea fires short-range missile: Yonhap News Agency

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired a short-range missile from the east coast city of Wonsan toward the east on Saturday morning, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff.

The joint chiefs of staff said Korea and U.S. authorities are analyzing details of the missile, which was fired at around 9 a.m., Yonhap said.

The joint chiefs of staff were not immediately available for comments, while South Korea’s presidential spokeswoman said they were checking the report.