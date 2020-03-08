North Korea fires three projectiles into sea, South Korea says

FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag flutters on top of the 160-metre tall tower at North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong, in this picture taken from Tae Sung freedom village near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Picture

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired three unidentified projectiles off its eastern coast on Monday, a week after firing two short-range missiles, South Korea’s military said.

The projectiles were launched from the coastal town of Sondok, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. The town hosts a military airfield and North Korea fired missiles from the area last year.

North Korea fired two short-range missiles off the east coast into the sea on March 2 after a three-month halt. The launches, which officials have said were routine military drills, were personally overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Britain, Germany, France, Estonia and Belgium raised North Korea’s latest missile firings at the U.N. Security Council on Thursday, calling them a provocative action that violated U.N. resolutions.

The sister of North Korea’s leader said recent drills were not meant to threaten anyone, according to a statement carried by state news agency KCNA last week.