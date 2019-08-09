North Korea fires two projectiles into sea off eastern coast: South Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast on Saturday, South Korea’s military said.

The latest launch comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had received a “very beautiful letter” from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea has fired a series of missiles and rockets since Kim and Trump agreed at a June 30 meeting to revive stalled denuclearisation talks.

Trump said Kim had said he was “not happy” about the missile tests, which the North Korean leader has said were a response to U.S.-South Korean military drills being held this month.

The United States and South Korea have kicked off their largely computer-simulated exercises as an alternative to previous large-scale annual drills that were halted to expedite denuclearisation talks.

North Korea decries such exercises as a rehearsal for war aimed at toppling its leadership.

The projectiles were fired at dawn on Saturday from the area around the northeastern city of Hamhung, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. Hamhung is known to have a solid-fuel rocket engine production site.