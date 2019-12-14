North Korea says it conducted another crucial test at satellite launch site: KCNA

FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag flutters on top of the 160-metre tall tower at North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong, in this picture taken from Tae Sung freedom village near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Picture

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said it had conducted another test at a satellite launch site on Friday to bolster its strategic nuclear deterrence, North Korean state media outlet KCNA reported on Saturday.

KCNA on Sunday said that North Korea had carried out a “very important” test on Dec. 7 at the Sohae satellite launch site, a rocket-testing ground that U.S. officials once said North Korea had promised to close.

That KCNA report called the event on Dec. 7 a “successful test of great significance” but did not specify what was tested.

