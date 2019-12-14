North Korea says it conducted another crucial test at satellite launch site: KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said it had conducted another test at a satellite launch site on Friday to bolster its strategic nuclear deterrence, North Korean state media outlet KCNA reported on Saturday.
KCNA on Sunday said that North Korea had carried out a “very important” test on Dec. 7 at the Sohae satellite launch site, a rocket-testing ground that U.S. officials once said North Korea had promised to close.
That KCNA report called the event on Dec. 7 a “successful test of great significance” but did not specify what was tested.
(This story has been refiled to correct date of test in paragraph 2 and 3 to Dec. 7 from Friday)
