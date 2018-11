North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a constructions site of Yangdeok, in this undated photo released on October 31, 2018 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA/via REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s state media announced on Friday that leader Kim Jong Un inspected the site for testing a “newly developed cutting-edge strategic weapon”, South Korean Yonhap news service reported.

North Korea’s Korean Central Television (KCTV) said without elaborating that the weapon which Kim oversaw the testing of was “researched and developed for a long time”, and that the test was successful, according to Yonhap.