April 18, 2018 / 10:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

North Korea to hold plenary meeting of party central committee on Friday: KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea will hold a plenary meeting of its ruling party’s central committee on Friday, state media KCNA said on Thursday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets Song Tao, the head of the China's Communist PartyÕs International Department who led a Chinese art troupe to North Korea for the April Spring Friendship Art Festival, in this handout photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 15, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

The meeting is convened to discuss and decide “policy issues of new stage” to meet the demands of the current “important historic period,” KCNA said.

U.S. CIA Director Mike Pompeo visited North Korea last week and met leader Kim Jong Un with whom he formed a “good relationship”, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

South Korea announced on Wednesday that it is considering how to change a decades-old armistice with North Korea into a peace agreement as it prepares for the upcoming North-and-South Korean summit later this month.

Reporting by Joyce Lee, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
