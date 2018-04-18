FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 3:08 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

South Korea says considering way to change armistice with North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s presidential office said on Wednesday it is considering how to change a decades-old armistice with North Korea into a more peaceful agreement.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets Song Tao, the head of the China's Communist PartyÕs International Department who led a Chinese art troupe to North Korea for the April Spring Friendship Art Festival, in this handout photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 15, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT.

The two countries are discussing various ways to improve the security situation on the Korean peninsula toward a “a structure that is more fully peaceful”, a high-ranking presidential official said, answering a question about a North Korea-South Korean summit planned later this month.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Robert Birsel

