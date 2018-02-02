Trump, Abe discuss expanded missile defense system for Japan: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday discussed an expanded missile defense system and other efforts to boost Japan’s defenses, the White House said in a statement amid ongoing tensions over North Korea’s nuclear program.

In a telephone call, Trump and Abe also “agreed on the need to intensify the international maximum pressure campaign to denuclearize North Korea,” the White House said.