October 6, 2018 / 8:34 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Pompeo says he will raise Japanese abduction issue in North Korea

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday he will raise the issue of North Korea’s abduction of Japanese citizens when he visits Pyongyang for talks with the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the State Department in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pompeo also said ties between Japan and the United States were strong and the two countries were in a position to make progress on trade talks.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo before his trip to North Korea.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Writing by Darren Schuettler; Editing by Paul Tait

