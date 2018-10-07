Pompeo arrives in South Korea after nuclear talks in North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in South Korea on Sunday after visiting North Korea, where he had expected to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and discuss how to dismantle Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the State Department in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A U.S. government plane carrying Pompeo’s delegation landed at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, at around 5:15 p.m. (0815 GMT).

Pompeo was scheduled to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in at 1000 GMT in Seoul before holding talks with his counterpart Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, according to Moon’s office.

He posted a photograph of himself on Twitter on Sunday waving from the door of his aircraft in Tokyo, saying: “Next stop #Pyongyang to meet with Chairman Kim and continue our work to fulfill the commitments made @potus and Chairman Kim at the #singaporesummit.”