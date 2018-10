SEOUL (Reuters) - A U.S. official said on Sunday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s trip to North Korea was “better than the last time” but further efforts were needed.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The official, who was part of Pompeo’s delegation, indicated some progress was made during the visit, which included a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but added: “It’s going to be a long haul.”