MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, during a trip to Singapore, the ministry said on Thursday.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The ministers spoke on the sidelines of a meeting of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).